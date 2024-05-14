1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under coat of arms (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark VG. VG under coat of arms. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (42) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stary Sklep (5)

Tempus (2)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (11)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (1)