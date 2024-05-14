Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under coat of arms (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: VG under coat of arms

Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under coat of arms - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under coat of arms - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,089,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark VG. VG under coat of arms. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1765 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search