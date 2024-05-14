Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under coat of arms (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: VG under coat of arms
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,089,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark VG. VG under coat of arms. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
