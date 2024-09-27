Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". L - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: L - on sleeve
Photo by: GGN
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. L - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
