Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". L - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. L - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

