Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". L - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: L - on sleeve

Obverse Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown" L - on sleeve - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown" L - on sleeve - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. L - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 501 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 7600 PLN
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
1541 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

