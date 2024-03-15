Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,52 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numision (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search