Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,52 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

