Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". M - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: M - on sleeve
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. M - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search