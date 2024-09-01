Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". M - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: M - on sleeve

Obverse Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown" M - on sleeve - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown" M - on sleeve - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. M - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
72436 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1765 FS "Crown" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1765 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

