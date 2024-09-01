Pattern Ducat 1765 FS "Crown". M - on sleeve (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern Ducat 1765 "Crown" with mark FS. M - on sleeve. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

