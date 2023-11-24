6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (2)