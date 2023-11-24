Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,92 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2508 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4007 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
