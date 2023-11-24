Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

  All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2508 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4007 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 SB "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

