Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under monogram (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: VG under monogram

Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under monogram - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 VG VG under monogram - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,089,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark VG. VG under monogram. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5083 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (20)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 VG at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

