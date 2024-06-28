Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1765 VG. VG under monogram (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: VG under monogram
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,089,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark VG. VG under monogram. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5083 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
