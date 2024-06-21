Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

