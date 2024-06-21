Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,92 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
