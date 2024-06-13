Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (7) XF (24) VF (19) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) BN (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Janas (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (17)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (4)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (27)

WDA - MiM (12)

Wójcicki (4)

Wu-eL (1)