Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

