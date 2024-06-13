Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1765 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (17)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (27)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1765 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search