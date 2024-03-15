Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1765 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: G - large

Obverse 1 Grosz 1765 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1765 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,089,999

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland 1 Grosz 1765 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1765 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
