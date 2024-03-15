Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1765 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: G - large
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,089,999
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1765
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
