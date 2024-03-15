1 Grosz 1765 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1765 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition VF (6) F (4)