Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,58 g
- Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,897,827
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy
- Year 1795
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search