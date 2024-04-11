Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,0111 oz) 0,3444 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,897,827

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2018.

Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

