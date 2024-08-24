Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1795

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1795 MV
Reverse Ducat 1795 MV
Ducat 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse Thaler 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
Thaler 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 1300 $
Sales
1 213
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising Inscription 42 1/4
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV Kościuszko Uprising Inscription 84 1/2
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Groszy 1795 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1795 MW
10 Groszy 1795 MW Falsification
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
Reverse 6 Groszy 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
6 Groszy 1795 Kościuszko Uprising
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 69

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1795 MV
Reverse 1 Grosz 1795 MV
1 Grosz 1795 MV
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
