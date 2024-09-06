Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1795 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1795 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1795 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1795 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 112. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1795 MV at auction Heritage - May 12, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2016
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

