1 Grosz 1795 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1795 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62306 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 112. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

