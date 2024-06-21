Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1795 MW. Falsification (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Falsification

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,371)
  • Weight 4,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0534 oz) 1,6621 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1795 with mark MW. Falsification. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 1795 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

