10 Groszy 1795 MW. Falsification (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1795 with mark MW. Falsification. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition VF (1)