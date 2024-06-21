Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1795 MW. Falsification (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Falsification
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,371)
- Weight 4,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0534 oz) 1,6621 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1795
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1795 with mark MW. Falsification. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
