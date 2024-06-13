Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 42 1/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 42 1/4
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (0,1777 oz) 5,5268 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 250,946
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 42 1/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
