Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 42 1/4 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Inscription 42 1/4

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 42 1/4 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 42 1/4 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,1777 oz) 5,5268 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 250,946

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 42 1/4. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1785 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1795 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search