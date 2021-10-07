Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Inscription 84 1/2

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 84 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" Inscription 84 1/2 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,513)
  • Weight 5,384 g
  • Pure silver (0,0888 oz) 2,762 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 60,913

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

