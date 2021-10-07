1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)