1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 MV "Kościuszko Uprising". Inscription 84 1/2 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Inscription 84 1/2
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,513)
- Weight 5,384 g
- Pure silver (0,0888 oz) 2,762 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 60,913
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1795
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" with mark MV. Inscription 84 1/2. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 551 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
584 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
