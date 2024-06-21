Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 24,148 g
- Pure silver (0,5334 oz) 16,5897 g
- Diameter 37 - 39 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 33,036
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1795
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 21,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5450 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
