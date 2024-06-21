Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 24,148 g
  • Pure silver (0,5334 oz) 16,5897 g
  • Diameter 37 - 39 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 33,036

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising". This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 21,250. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5450 $
Price in auction currency 21500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1795 "Kościuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

