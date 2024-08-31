Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1764

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE Danzig
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB Torun
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB Torun
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB Torun
Average price 800 $
Sales
0 10
