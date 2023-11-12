6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

