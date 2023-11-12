Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,92 g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
