Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,92 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 REOE "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1764 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1764 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search