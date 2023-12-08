Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,52 g
  • Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price

