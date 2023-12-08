3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)