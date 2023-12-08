Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 SB "Torun" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,52 g
- Diameter 20 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1764 "Torun" with mark SB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
424 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
