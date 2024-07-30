20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (485) AU (119) XF (136) VF (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (20) MS65 (69) MS64 (110) MS63 (56) MS62 (15) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (3) + (5) Service NGC (226) PCGS (42) NGS (2) GCN (4) NNC (1) ANACS (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (3)

Auction World (9)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (16)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (5)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (2)

COINSNET (10)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Dorotheum (4)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (9)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (82)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (7)

ICE (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (31)

Leu (1)

London Coins (4)

Marciniak (37)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzenonline (5)

Niemczyk (76)

Nihon (1)

Nomisma (12)

Nomisma Aste (3)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (45)

Numis Poland (4)

Numisbalt (10)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (5)

Numisor (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (4)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (22)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (8)

Stack's (43)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (15)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (3)

VL Nummus (7)

WAG (19)

WCN (39)

WDA - MiM (17)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (33)