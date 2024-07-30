Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 27,240

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (752)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (16)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (82)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (7)
  • ICE (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (31)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Marciniak (37)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Münzenonline (5)
  • Niemczyk (76)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (12)
  • Nomisma Aste (3)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (45)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (5)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (22)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (43)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (15)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (3)
  • VL Nummus (7)
  • WAG (19)
  • WCN (39)
  • WDA - MiM (17)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (33)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search