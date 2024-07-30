Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 27,240
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (752)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
