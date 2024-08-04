Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1925
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1925
Coins of Poland 1925
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Pattern
Golden coins
20 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Average price
1200 $
Sales
8
752
10 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Average price
830 $
Sales
12
1389
Silver coins
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
100 dots
Average price
7900 $
Sales
0
49
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
81 dots
Average price
7900 $
Sales
0
127
2 Zlote 1925
Dot after year
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
821
2 Zlote 1925
No Mint Mark
Average price
460 $
Sales
0
306
1 Zloty 1925 A woman with ears of corn
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
1083
Bronze coins
5 Groszy 1925 WJ
Average price
480 $
Sales
0
60
2 Grosze 1925 WJ
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
111
1 Grosz 1925 WJ
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
147
Pattern coins
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
Average price
10000 $
Sales
0
29
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
Edge of ruble 1924
Average price
7100 $
Sales
0
1
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Silver
Average price
5700 $
Sales
0
19
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Bronze
Average price
5200 $
Sales
0
30
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Copper
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Nickel
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Aluminum
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Gold
Average price
48000 $
Sales
0
1
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Bronze
Average price
5100 $
Sales
0
15
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Copper
Average price
3100 $
Sales
0
5
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Nickel
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Nickel silver
Average price
8200 $
Sales
0
2
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Gold
Average price
17000 $
Sales
0
1
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Bronze
Average price
3700 $
Sales
0
21
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Copper
Average price
5700 $
Sales
0
14
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Brass
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Silver
Average price
1300 $
Sales
0
7
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Gold
Average price
34000 $
Sales
0
3
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Bronze
Average price
4000 $
Sales
0
28
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Silver
Average price
6300 $
Sales
0
26
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Bronze
Average price
4100 $
Sales
0
17
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Copper
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Aluminum
Average price
5300 $
Sales
0
1
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Brass
Average price
5100 $
Sales
0
5
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Silver. Large mint mark
Average price
19000 $
Sales
0
4
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Silver. SW WG
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
42
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Tombac
Average price
7900 $
Sales
0
14
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Silver. PROOF
Average price
7200 $
Sales
0
5
5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Silver. No Mint Mark
Average price
8100 $
Sales
0
1
5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF
Average price
15000 $
Sales
0
5
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
3
2 Zlote 1925 Pattern
Average price
6500 $
Sales
0
2
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Aluminum
Average price
3500 $
Sales
0
1
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Copper-Nickel
Average price
4700 $
Sales
0
3
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Zinc
Average price
8900 $
Sales
0
2
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Brass
Average price
4 $
Sales
0
1
2 Grosze 1925 WJ Pattern President's visit to the mint
Inscription "27 / X 26"
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
19
1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
Silver
Average price
2900 $
Sales
0
2
1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
Inscription "21 / V"
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
16
Best offers
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction
Aug 4, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send