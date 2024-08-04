Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1925

Golden coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Average price 1200 $
Sales
8 752
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Bolesław I the Brave
Average price 830 $
Sales
12 1389

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 100 dots
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 81 dots
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 127
Obverse 2 Zlote 1925
Reverse 2 Zlote 1925
2 Zlote 1925 Dot after year
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 821
Obverse 2 Zlote 1925
Reverse 2 Zlote 1925
2 Zlote 1925 No Mint Mark
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 306
Obverse 1 Zloty 1925 A woman with ears of corn
Reverse 1 Zloty 1925 A woman with ears of corn
1 Zloty 1925 A woman with ears of corn
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 1083

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ
5 Groszy 1925 WJ
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ
2 Grosze 1925 WJ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ
1 Grosz 1925 WJ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 147

Pattern coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 35 mm Edge of ruble 1924
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Silver
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Bronze
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm
100 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Diameter 20 mm Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Bronze
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Copper
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Nickel silver
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Gold
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia Bronze
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia Copper
Average price 5700 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia Brass
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia Silver
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia
20 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Polonia Gold
Average price 34000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers Bronze
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers Silver
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Workers Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Bronze
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Aluminum
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave
10 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Bolesław I the Brave Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots Brass
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots Silver. Large mint mark
Average price 19000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 100 dots Silver. SW WG
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots Tombac
Average price 7900 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots Silver. PROOF
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots Silver. No Mint Mark
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 Pattern Rim of 81 dots Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ Pattern Rim of 81 dots Gold
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Zlote 1925 Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1925 Pattern
2 Zlote 1925 Pattern
Average price 6500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern Aluminum
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern Zinc
Average price 8900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1925 WJ Pattern Brass
Average price 4 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ Pattern President's visit to the mint
Reverse 2 Grosze 1925 WJ Pattern President's visit to the mint
2 Grosze 1925 WJ Pattern President's visit to the mint Inscription "27 / X 26"
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern Silver
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
Reverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern
1 Grosz 1925 WJ Pattern Inscription "21 / V"
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 16
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search