Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (23) XF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) SP65 (2) SP63 (1) RD (1) RB (4) BN (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (5)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (1)