Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5989 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
