Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4617 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5989 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search