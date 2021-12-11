Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 35
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition SP62 RB PCGS
Selling price
5881 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
4023 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition SP62 RB
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
