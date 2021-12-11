Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 35

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (9)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition SP62 RB PCGS
Selling price
5881 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
4023 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition SP61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition SP62 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search