Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (12) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) SP62 (2) SP61 (1) RB (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)