Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search