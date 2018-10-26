Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)