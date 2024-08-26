Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,47 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
