Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 25 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition SP62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20962 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
7658 $
Price in auction currency 29500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
