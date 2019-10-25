Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

