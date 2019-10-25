Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" Silver No Mint Mark PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" Silver No Mint Mark PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 25 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 84,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition SP62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
20962 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
7658 $
Price in auction currency 29500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

