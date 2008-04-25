Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Gold (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 218,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

