Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Gold (Poland, II Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Gold. This gold coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 218,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
218500 $
Price in auction currency 218500 USD
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
