Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 25 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
