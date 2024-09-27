Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. No Mint Mark

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" Silver No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" Silver No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 25 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
