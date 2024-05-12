Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 81 dots (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: 81 dots

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 81 dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 81 dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 81 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10203 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8672 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

