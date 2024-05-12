Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 81 dots (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: 81 dots
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 81 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10203 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
******
