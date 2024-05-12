5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 81 dots (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 81 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (59) AU (21) XF (38) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (28) PCGS (5) NNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

