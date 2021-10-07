Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2)