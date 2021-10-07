Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
