Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel silver

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Nickel silver - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Nickel silver. This nickel silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 32,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8254 $
Price in auction currency 32500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

