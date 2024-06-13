Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Grosz 1925 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,50 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 40,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (25)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (14)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (32)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search