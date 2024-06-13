Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,50 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 40,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
