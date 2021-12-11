Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) SP62 (1) SP55 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)