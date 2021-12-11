Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9955 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5636 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
