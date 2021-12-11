Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 40,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9955 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
5636 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
