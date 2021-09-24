Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)