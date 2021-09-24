Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
