Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

