Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition UNC (15) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) SP64 (3) RB (4) BN (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)