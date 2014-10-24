Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,62 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 154
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
6590 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5987 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
