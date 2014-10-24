Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,62 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 154

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
6590 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5987 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

