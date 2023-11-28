Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Tombac

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 21,1 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 64,167. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (9)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16169 $
Price in auction currency 64167 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12091 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish tombac coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search