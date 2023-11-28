Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Tombac
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 21,1 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 64,167. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16169 $
Price in auction currency 64167 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
12091 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
