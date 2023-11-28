Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 64,167. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

