Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Zinc (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Zinc
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
