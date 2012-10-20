Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ. Zinc (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 WJ Zinc - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1925 with mark WJ. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9789 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

