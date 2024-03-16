Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Inscription "21 / V" (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Inscription "21 / V"
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Inscription "21 / V". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
