Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Inscription "21 / V" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Inscription "21 / V". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

