Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ. Inscription "21 / V" (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Inscription "21 / V"

Obverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Inscription "21 / V" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 WJ Inscription "21 / V" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1 Grosz 1925 with mark WJ. Inscription "21 / V". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • WCN (7)
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 4500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1925 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

