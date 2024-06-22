2 Zlote 1925. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (80) AU (31) XF (105) VF (78) F (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (13) MS61 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (4) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (30) PCGS (14) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (9)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (15)

Heritage Eur (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (4)

Marciniak (23)

Niemczyk (56)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (14)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (4)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (43)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (16)

WAG (1)

WCN (50)

WDA - MiM (23)

Wójcicki (26)