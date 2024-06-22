Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1925. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 10,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1925
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

