Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1925. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 2 Zlote 1925 No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1925 No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (306) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1925 . No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
