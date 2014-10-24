Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 18,6 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage BU 60
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4798 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
10583 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Where to sell?
