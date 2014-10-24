Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3)