Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" Brass - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 18,6 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage BU 60

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
4798 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
10583 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

