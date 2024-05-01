Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

