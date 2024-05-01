Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 12

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - April 16, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

