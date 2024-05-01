Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,32 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 12
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (3)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search