Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,6 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 105

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4704 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1925 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
