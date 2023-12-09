Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,6 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 105
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (10)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
919 $
Price in auction currency 3700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4704 $
Price in auction currency 20500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search