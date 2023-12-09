Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1925 "Polonia". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

