Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Inscription "27 / X 26" (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Inscription "27 / X 26"

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" Inscription "27 / X 26" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" Inscription "27 / X 26" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Inscription "27 / X 26". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2151 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

