Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Inscription "27 / X 26" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Inscription "27 / X 26". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (1) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) SP63 (2) SP62 (1) SP55 (1) RB (2) BN (4) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)