Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 WJ "President's visit to the mint". Inscription "27 / X 26" (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Inscription "27 / X 26"
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1925 "President's visit to the mint" with mark WJ. Inscription "27 / X 26". This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 698 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2151 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
