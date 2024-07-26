Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 24,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1925
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1083)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

