1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn" (Poland, II Republic)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 5,0 g
- Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 24,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1925
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1083)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1925 "A woman with ears of corn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
