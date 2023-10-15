Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (16)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8960 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search