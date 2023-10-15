Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (16)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2423 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8960 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1925 "Workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

