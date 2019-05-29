Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1925 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6488 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

