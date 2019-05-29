Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)