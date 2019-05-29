Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1925 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
