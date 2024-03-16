Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Silver. SW WG (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. SW WG
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 25 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. SW WG. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21509 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
17426 $
Price in auction currency 75950 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price

******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
