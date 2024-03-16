Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Silver. SW WG (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. SW WG. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

