Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots". Silver. SW WG (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. SW WG

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" Silver SW WG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" Silver SW WG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 25 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. SW WG. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2409 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 85,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21509 $
Price in auction currency 85000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
17426 $
Price in auction currency 75950 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 100 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 100 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

