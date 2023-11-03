Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver. PROOF
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5096 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
4818 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
