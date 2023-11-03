Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots". Silver. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. PROOF

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" Silver PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" Silver PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 25 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots" with mark ⤔. Silver. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2126 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5096 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
4818 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ "Rim of 81 dots" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 "Rim of 81 dots", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

