Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 24,5 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11223 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7811 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
