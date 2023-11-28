Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 24,5 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11223 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7811 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 35 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

