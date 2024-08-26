Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1925 "Diameter 20 mm". Aluminum (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
