5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 100 dots (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 100 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (19) AU (8) XF (20) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (14) PCGS (6) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (14)

Numimarket (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (2)