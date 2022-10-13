Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 100 dots (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: 100 dots
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1925
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 100 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10616 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
