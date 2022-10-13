Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔. 100 dots (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: 100 dots

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 100 dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ 100 dots - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1925 with mark ⤔. 100 dots. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 76,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
10616 $
Price in auction currency 44000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6242 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1925 ⤔ at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

